Ishan Kishan And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dance Celebration Steals Spotlight After East Zone's Duleep Trophy Triumph | Video

Ishan Kishan And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dance Celebration Steals Spotlight | BCCI Domestic/X

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were seen dancing during East Zone’s celebrations after the team clinched the Duleep Trophy, ending a 13-year wait for the prestigious domestic title. The players let their hair down after a memorable campaign, with the post-match celebrations showcasing the camaraderie within the squad.

East Zone produced a strong performance in the tournament to secure the title, with wicketkeeper-batter Kishan playing an important role in their successful campaign. His contributions with the bat helped the side maintain momentum at crucial stages as they pushed towards ending their long wait for the trophy.

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Ishan Kishan And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dance Celebration Steals Spotlight

The triumph was particularly significant for East Zone as it marked their first Duleep Trophy title in 13 years. Following the victory, the players and support staff gathered to celebrate the achievement, with Kishan and young batting sensation Sooryavanshi among those enjoying the festivities.

A video showing Kishan and Sooryavanshi dancing during the celebrations has since caught the attention of cricket fans. The light-hearted moment offered a glimpse of the players enjoying themselves after the hard work of the tournament and added an entertaining touch to East Zone’s title celebrations.

For East Zone, the victory brings an end to a lengthy wait and provides a major boost to the region’s domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Kishan and Sooryavanshi’s lively celebrations highlighted the unity within the team as they savoured a memorable Duleep Trophy triumph.