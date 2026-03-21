Is Yash Dayal In Trouble? RCB Pacer's Absence From Training Camp Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026

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The build-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League has taken an unexpected turn after Yash Dayal was notably absent from training sessions of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sparking widespread speculation among fans and the cricketing community.

As franchises gear up for the start of IPL 2026, several RCB players were seen participating in the pre-season camp and preparations. However, Dayal’s absence quickly became a talking point, particularly because he has been an important member of the squad in recent seasons. Reports indicate that the left-arm pacer did not attend the team’s training camp ahead of the new campaign, leading to questions about his status within the franchise.

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The speculation intensified after fans noticed that Dayal was missing not only from practice sessions but also from certain team-related visuals and promotional materials circulating online. This further fueled rumours on social media about whether the bowler might be sidelined or unavailable for the start of the tournament.

Yash Dayal's troublesome past

Another layer to the situation involves off-field issues surrounding the cricketer. According to reports, Dayal is facing serious allegations in two separate cases related to physical abuse, including one involving a minor, which has added to the uncertainty around his participation and future with the team.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from RCB regarding any decision about Dayal’s role or availability for the upcoming season. With the IPL 2026 season set to begin soon, the franchise is expected to clarify the situation in the coming days as preparations continue and squads finalize their plans for the opening matches.

For now, the mystery around Yash Dayal’s absence remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of the tournament, with fans closely watching for updates from both the player and the franchise.