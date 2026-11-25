Man Travelling On Moving Motorcycle Takes An Incredible Catch | ChelsTransfer/X

Cricket has witnessed some unbelievable catches over the years, but this one might just be among the most unexpected. In a bizarre yet entertaining moment that has taken social media by storm, a motorcyclist's passenger pulled off an astonishing catch outside the stadium while casually travelling along the road.

The incident unfolded when a batter launched the ball high over the boundary for what appeared to be a massive six. However, instead of disappearing into the stands or landing somewhere outside the ground, the ball found an unexpected destination on the road beyond the stadium.

Man Travelling On Moving Motorcycle Takes An Incredible Catch

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In a moment that seemed straight out of a movie, a passenger sitting on the back of a moving motorcycle managed to catch the ball while the two were travelling past the stadium. The incredible grab left cricket fans amazed, with the timing and reflexes making the moment even more unbelievable.

What made the catch particularly remarkable was that the passenger was not even inside the stadium or watching the game from the stands. He happened to be passing by when the batter sent the ball flying towards the road, turning an ordinary motorcycle ride into an unforgettable cricketing moment.

The clip is likely to leave fans wondering whether the batter actually hit a six or found an unexpected fielder beyond the boundary. While catches inside the stadium are celebrated regularly, this one certainly takes things to another level.

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