Is this hottie American football star Aaron Rodgers' new girlfriend?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Aaron Rodgers new girlfriend Blu of Earth | Pic: Instagram

National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend, named Blu of Earth, following a split with actress fiance Shailene Woodley.

Reports of Rodgers and Woodley emerged recently after the Green Packers quarterback and the actress couldn't solve their differences.

According to the Side Action website, Rodgers, 38, has started dating a woman going by the name Blu of Earth.

Shailene Woodley and footballer Aaron Rodgers

“Aaron has rebounded once again,” the source told the publication. “The timeline is a little fuzzy on this one! She calls herself Blu of Earth. Blu changed her name from her birth name, Charlotte Brereton.”

Blu has a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communication, describes herself as a witch, and is into psychedelic drugs said the source.

