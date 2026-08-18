'Is That Beer?': Amanda Anisimova Caught Drinking Mysterious Beverage During Match, Sparks Buzz Among Tennis Fans | Video

Amanda Anisimova/Tennis Channel/X/Instagram

Amanda Anisimova grabbed plenty of attention during her thrilling Cincinnati Open victory over Alexandra Eala, but it was not just her comeback that had tennis fans talking. During the three-set battle, viewers spotted the American reaching for a drink that appeared to look like a beer, leading to plenty of humorous speculation on social media.

Anisimova eventually defeated Eala 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a hard-fought third-round contest. The 24-year-old initially struggled to find her rhythm and admitted during a changeover conversation with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers that she felt she had lacked fighting spirit in the opening set. However, she gradually turned the match around and produced a dominant third set.

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During one changeover, cameras caught Anisimova picking up a plastic cup from underneath her towel. The appearance of the drink immediately caught the attention of tennis fans and commentators, with some jokingly wondering whether the American had opted for an unusual courtside beverage. The speculation quickly spread online, with the drink seemingly resembling a beer.

Whatever was in the cup appeared to do the trick, as she recovered from losing the first set and powered through the decider to eliminate the in-form Eala. The victory is an important one for Anisimova, who has been searching for consistency during the season. She will now face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the next round. Anisimova previously defeated Noskova in the China Open final, but acknowledged that facing a Grand Slam champion in Cincinnati will present another major challenge.