Is Roman Reigns Leaving WWE? Here's The Latest Update On Original Tribal Chief

During WrestleMania 41, Reigns fell victim to a massive betrayal from his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman who delivered a low blow to his ex-Tribal Chief to align himself with Seth Rollins.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Image: Roman Reigns/X

Roman Reigns has been out of WWE ever since he was destroyed by Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania. During WrestleMania 41, Reigns fell victim to a massive betrayal from his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman who delivered a low blow to his ex-Tribal Chief to align himself with Seth Rollins. CM Punk and Reigns attempted to get revenge on The Visionary (Seth Rollins) and Heyman. However, both wrestlers were destroyed.

However report has emerged that Reigns future with the company remains uncertain. According to TJ Wrestling report, Roman Reigns is reportedly a target for TKO’s budget cuts. However, Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online pointed out that TKO would not release the former Undisputed WWE Champion, he claimed they want to renegotiate his current $15 million deal.

He said, "While they won’t outright release him, he won’t be making $15 million per year anymore…Now, why $15 million? Let me break it down. Roman Reigns’ base salary is $5 million. But then there are add-ons—pay-per-views, video game deals like WWE 2K, promotional appearances, merchandise royalties (he earns 30% on merch, which is huge), and special bonuses like appearances in Saudi Arabia. Plus, he earns a cut from ticket sales. All of this adds up to $15 million a year…. TKO is saying: Roman’s not around full-time. Why are we paying him so much? So, they want to renegotiate."

Tommy Carlucci (former WWE employee) had also previously predicted that Reigns would have to take a significant pay cut due to TKO’s policy.

Will Roman Reigns return?

The report however has nor urled out Reigns return to the ring. Carlucci suggested Reigns might return from his hiatus with some backup. He said, "I don’t know where it’s going. I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing. And maybe Roman Reigns coming back is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. I mean, it’s wide open right now."

