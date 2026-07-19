Is Rohit Sharma Playing His Last ODI Match At Lord's Today? Here's What We Know Ahead Of IND vs ENG Series Decider

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Is Rohit Sharma playing his last ODI for India at Lord's? That question has dominated the build-up to the third ODI between India and England, with retirement speculation surrounding the veteran opener. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed the rumours, with secretary Devajit Saikia stating that Rohit remains a key player and that no discussion has taken place about the Lord's match being his final ODI.

The speculation gained momentum after Rohit struggled in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series, scoring 11 and 26. With the 39-year-old having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, ODI cricket is now his only remaining international format. His recent form and India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup have led to widespread debate over his future.

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Fans on social media have been divided over the retirement buzz. Several supporters urged Rohit not to retire and insisted that one poor series should not decide the future of a player of his stature. Some fans also hoped the 'Hitman' would produce a memorable knock at Lord's and silence the ongoing speculation.

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However, another section of fans backed the idea of India moving on and giving younger players more opportunities ahead of the 2027 World Cup. They argued that the team needs to look towards the future, with youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly being considered for a bigger role. The contrasting reactions have made the retirement debate even more intense.

For now, the BCCI's clarification has provided some relief to Rohit Sharma's supporters and made it clear that Lord's is not officially being treated as his ODI farewell. As India face England in the series decider, all eyes will be on Rohit, with fans eagerly waiting to see whether the veteran can answer the retirement buzz with his bat.