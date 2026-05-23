Is MS Dhoni Set To Become CSK's Next Head Coach? R Ashwin's Viral Remark Fuels Speculation After IPL 2026 Struggles

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Chennai Super Kings’ disappointing IPL 2026 campaign has sparked intense discussions about the franchise’s future, with Ravichandran Ashwin hinting that MS Dhoni could eventually become the team’s next head coach. CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning just six of their 14 league matches and losing their final three games of the season. The poor campaign has reportedly increased pressure on long-time head coach Stephen Fleming.

Fleming recently addressed speculation regarding his future, admitting that coaches are ultimately judged by results and that any decision about his role would be taken by the management. The New Zealand great has been one of the most successful coaches in IPL history, guiding CSK through multiple title-winning campaigns alongside Dhoni. However, the franchise’s struggles this season have intensified conversations about possible changes within the setup.

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The debate gained momentum after a fan jokingly suggested on X that Ashwin should not become CSK’s head coach because he might reveal the playing XI and strategies on his YouTube channel before matches. Ashwin responded humorously, saying he would even share bowling and batting plans with opponents. But it was his final remark that grabbed attention online: “Adding on: When Msd is there why are you searching for anyone at all?”

Ashwin’s statement immediately fueled speculation about Dhoni potentially taking up a coaching role in the future. Although Dhoni did not play a single IPL 2026 match due to injuries, including a calf strain and a thumb issue, he remained closely involved with the franchise. Many believe his tactical understanding, calm temperament under pressure, and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to guide CSK in a new era.

Dhoni’s deep connection with Chennai Super Kings also strengthens the possibility of a seamless transition into coaching. He understands the franchise’s culture, philosophy, and player management system better than anyone else. For fans, seeing Dhoni continue with CSK as head coach would preserve the team’s identity while maintaining the bond between the franchise and its most iconic figure.