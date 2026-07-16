Is Lionel Messi Playing His Final Match For Argentina? Barcelona's Gordon Fires England To 1-0 Lead in FIFA WC 26 Semi-Final

Lionel Messi could be minutes away from bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest careers in history, with Argentina trailing England 1-0 in a dramatic semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The defending champions are facing elimination, with England holding a slender advantage deep into the contest. If the scoreline remains unchanged, Argentina's World Cup campaign will come to an end.

Should Argentina head out, it would almost certainly mark the end of Messi in Albiceleste colours. The 39-year-old is widely expected to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026, making this potentially his final appearance in an Argentina shirt. Mesi however is yet to confirm any such plans.

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Following Argentina's triumph in 2022, Messi initially suggested that tournament would be his last World Cup. However, he later left the door open before eventually deciding to lead Argentina's title defence in 2026, extending a legendary international career that has spanned more than two decades.

He is Argentina's all-time leading scorer and appearance maker, cementing his legacy as one of the country's greatest-ever footballers. Messi is also the leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

With Argentina trailing, they will once again look to their talisman to inspire them to a victory. Another comeback would add yet another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary legacy, but failure to overturn the deficit could see one of football's greatest icons bid farewell to the World Cup stage in stunning fashion.