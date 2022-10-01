'Is it right to put entire culture on question’ : Ben Stokes on Harsha Bhogle's 'Cultural Thing' tweet over Mankad episode

The Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean mankad runout episode is taking much time to conclude. |

The Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean runout episode is not going to finish soon. The debate over the dismissal is still hot and it is being picked up by cricket experts as new names are continuously added to it. The cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and England cricketer Ben Stoke have come face to-face on Twitter.

Harsha, in a series of tweets, called the British media’s approach towards this incident a "cultural thing" as he thinks these people are grown up with the thought process that what was done was wrong, even if it was under the rules and regulations.

The tweet from Bhogle has evoked people to share their own reaction. Both groups, including "within the rules" and "against the spirit of the game," have been drawn into this debate.

In his sharp counter tweet against Bhogle, Ben Stokes asked if it was right to put the entire culture under question due to someone’s opinion. He replied, "Harsha...bringing culture into people's opinions over a mankad?" he replied through his twitter handle.

He launched a couple of more tweets questioning the different claims of the Indian commentator. Stokes said, "What about the rest of the world's reaction to this particular incident?" England is not the only cricket-playing nation who has spoken about the ruling."

Stokes was mentioned in another tweet. "Is this a cultural thing?? ... I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over the world,as people all over the world have made comments on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English."

The English cricketer also said that he still receives messages about that overthrow in the 2019 World Cup final. "Harsha, the 2019 World Cup final was over two years ago, but I still receive countless messages from Indian fans calling me all sorts of names; does this bother you?" tweeted Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle has not responded to any of the tweets from the British cricketer so far.