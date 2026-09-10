'Is He Trolling?': Rohit Sharma's 'Non-Committal' T-Shirt Sparks Buzz, Fans Link It To Ajit Agarkar's Old Remark

Rohit Sharma's 'Non-Committal' T-Shirt Sparks Buzz | sonytv/himanii_68/X

Rohit Sharma has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time not with his batting but with a cryptic T-shirt worn during the shoot of his upcoming television show, Family Full House. The former India captain was seen wearing a white T-shirt with the word “non-committal?” written across it, prompting fans to draw an interesting connection with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s previous comments.

The word immediately caught the attention of cricket fans because Agarkar had used the term “non-committal” in October 2025 while discussing Rohit and Virat Kohli’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. At the time, Agarkar had said that both senior batters had not made a firm commitment regarding their participation in the tournament.

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Netizens react to Rohit's t-shirt

Rohit’s T-shirt has now led some fans to speculate that the choice of clothing could be a subtle dig at the chief selector. Several social media users reacted with humorous posts, with some suggesting that Rohit had “cooked” Agarkar through the apparent reference. However, there has been no confirmation from Rohit that the T-shirt was intended as a response to Agarkar’s comments.

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The timing has added further intrigue as Rohit prepares for a completely new chapter away from competitive cricket. He is set to make his television debut as the host of Family Full House, which is scheduled to premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The former India skipper appeared to be enjoying his new role during the shoot, with the show's set featuring elements reflecting his cricketing career, including his iconic jersey, helmet and bat. While the “non-committal?” T-shirt may simply be a fashion choice, fans have already given it a cricketing meaning, turning Rohit’s latest appearance into another talking point online.