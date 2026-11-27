Murali Kartik's Remark On Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reaction After Being Dropped Goes Viral | SonySportsNetwk/X

Former India spinner Murali Kartik sparked a discussion after questioning whether Mohammed Siraj was in tears following his exclusion from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, November 27. The Indian pacer was spotted walking around the ground wearing sunglasses after the toss, and the visuals caught the attention of the Sony Sports broadcast panel.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first at Hagley Oval but once again left Siraj out of the playing XI. The 32-year-old had also missed the opening Test in Wellington, which ended in a draw. During the live broadcast, former India batter Ajinkya Rahane noticed Siraj's visuals and wondered whether the pacer was crying. Kartik then reflected on the emotional impact of being left out, suggesting that Siraj was particularly disappointed by the decision.

Murali Kartik's Remark On Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reaction After Being Dropped Goes Viral

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"Is he crying? Because he is an emotional person. Some people are fine even when they are dropped, but some really want to play. They don't care if they have pain in their feet or a headache; they will give it everything. Siraj is like that," Kartik said on Sony Sports.

Siraj's continued absence has become a major talking point, particularly because he is India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with 43 wickets from 11 matches. India made just one change to their playing XI for the second Test, with debutant Gurnoor Brar replacing Prasidh Krishna, while Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj retained their places in the pace attack.

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