 Is Hardik Pandya Fit To Play Against South Africa In T20I Series? All-Rounders Return Date Revealed
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

After a 42-day rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is ready to return to competitive cricket. He will reenter action with Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing three matches starting December 2. This gradual comeback will help him regain match fitness ahead of India’s T20 International series against South Africa next month.

Pandya, 32, had been sidelined since September due to a left quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. He missed the entire Australia tour and ODIs against South Africa while undergoing focused training and recovery at the CoE. Initially expected to return for the November 30 ODI series, the timetable was adjusted to ease him back through the shorter format.

Hardik Pandya's schedule for SMAT

Accordign to Times Of India report, Pandya will leave the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Saturday, November 29, after receiving Return to Play clearance. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches on December 2, 4, and 6 offer crucial game time to sharpen his skills and fitness. Pandya'S arrival is always a big boost for the Baroda side, and the camp is looking forward to having him back. Coach Mukund Parmar was quoted as saying by PTI: “He has not yet joined the squad, but we expect him to play the majority of the games. His presence always provides a big boost.”

What's next for Hardik Pandya?

Following this domestic stint, Hardik is set to join the national squad for the five-match T20I series starting December 9 in Cuttack, culminating on December 19 in Ahmedabad.

While BCCI is yet to announce the T20I squad, as a key white-ball player, Pandya’s return is eagerly awaited by fans and team management alike, with an eye on his impactful role in next year’s T20 World Cup. His successful comeback could bolster India’s chances in the upcoming limited-overs contests.

