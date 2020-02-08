Iron Age best for SC Jain Sprinters’ contest

With nine wins in 13 starts, Iron Age should make it with the Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship, a Grade 2, race scheduled for the 16th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

Speed merchant, as this gelding has been labeled Iron Age, from the stables of trainer Imtiaz Sait, looks all set for the first destination on course to the Sprinters’ Cup that ought to be his main focus.

This five-year-old gelding has been in tremendous form for a while now, lining up five mind-boggling victories on the trot.

He has improved further with each of his five victories and he is showing out in his latest work as well. He looks in fine fettle and should be able to carry on his dishing out his successful run.

Iron Age would be one among the top fancies for this year’s Sprinters’ Cup (Gr1) and looks well-tuned for his goal.

He gets his favourite partner in Trevor back to guide him. Trevor has piloted Iron Age to seven out of his nine victories and that should make the gelding feel even more comfortable.