'Iranian Resistance On American Soil': Netizens React As Alireza Beiranvand Wins Player Of The Match After 7 Saves In Iran Vs Belgium Clash | VIDEO

'Iranian Resistance On American Soil': Netizens React As Alireza Beiranvand Wins Player Of The Match After 7 Saves In Iran Vs Belgium Clash | X

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand became one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after producing a sensational display against Belgium in Group G. The experienced shot-stopper made seven crucial saves to help Iran secure a hard fought 0-0 draw, earning the Player of the Match award.

Soon after the final whistle, social media was flooded with praise for Beiranvand. Many fans described his performance as "Iranian Resistance on American Soil," while others thanked the goalkeeper for keeping Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

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Beiranvand Thanks Iranian Fans

Speaking after the match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Beiranvand dedicated the performance to the Iranian supporters who filled the stadium and said, "The Iranian diaspora has really supported us here. I could hear them chanting 'Iran' and that really motivated us."

The goalkeeper also expressed his gratitude to fans around the world and said, "I kiss the hands of every Iranian." His emotional comments quickly went viral with supporters praising both his performance and his connection with the fans.

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Fans Hail Iran Goalkeeper On Social Media

Following the match, football fans celebrated Beiranvand's heroics across social media. Several users congratulated the goalkeeper on winning the Player of the Match award after making seven saves against one of Europe's strongest teams. Others described his display as one of the finest goalkeeping performances of the tournament so far.

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The phrase "Iranian Resistance on American Soil" was widely shared by users while applauding Iran's disciplined defending and Beiranvand's outstanding performance between the posts. Some fans also praised the team's resilience despite facing constant pressure from Belgium.

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Beiranvand Frustrates Belgium

Belgium dominated possession and created several clear-cut chances, but Beiranvand repeatedly denied the Red Devils with a series of outstanding saves. His performance ensured Iran earned a valuable point in Group G and kept their qualification hopes alive. Belgium were also reduced to 10 men after defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the second half.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia admitted after the match that his side lacked the finishing touch and singled out Beiranvand as the player who made the difference.

Iran's World Cup Campaign Stays Alive

The draw leaves Iran firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds ahead of their final group-stage match against Egypt. After the game, the Iranian team also left a handwritten thank you note in the dressing room, expressing gratitude to Los Angeles and the supporters who backed them throughout the match.