e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIrani Cup: Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Saurashtra

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Saurashtra

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Prolific batter Hanuma Vihari will lead the Rest of India side against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra in the Irani Cup clash, which is returning to the calendar after three years.

The BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the red-ball tournament, which is set to be held in Rajkot from October 1-5.

The Irani Cup could not be played in the previous two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has a good batting unit with talented red-ball specialist Mayank Agarwal and young Priyank Panchal, who recently led India A against New Zealand A and was also part of the Duleep Trophy-winning West Zone squad.

The squad also has talented youngsters in Yash Dhull and Yashaswi Jaiswal, who had scored a double hundred in Duleep Trophy in the Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone.

Emerging fast bowler Umran Malik, big-hitting Sarfaraaz Khan are also part of the ROI squad.

Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to appear for Saurashtra in the match.

ROI squad: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Read Also
Irani Cup returns as BCCI announces India’s domestic season for 2022-23
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh strike early

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh strike early

Pak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

Pak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

India pacer Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19

India pacer Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav closing in on unique record in T20Is

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav closing in on unique record in T20Is

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Saurashtra

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Saurashtra