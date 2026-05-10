IPL Star Player Allegedly Allowed Unauthorised Visitors Into Hotel Room Despite BCCI Restrictions: Reports

X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly tightened its grip on IPL 2026 discipline after an unnamed player was allegedly caught repeatedly violating hotel room protocols during the tournament. According to reports, the player was found allowing unauthorized visitors into his hotel room despite strict anti-corruption and security guidelines introduced earlier this season.

The incident reportedly came to light after the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit noticed repeated breaches involving late-night visitors entering the player’s room without official approval. The board had already circulated clear instructions to franchises, players, and support staff, prohibiting private guests inside hotel rooms unless permission was granted by team management.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports suggested that the unnamed IPL star continued breaking the rules multiple times despite the stricter measures enforced during the ongoing season. A former franchise official reportedly claimed that senior cricketers often attempt to bend rules due to their stature within teams, adding that such behaviour has become a growing concern for administrators.

The BCCI recently issued fresh advisories to all IPL franchises amid fears related to corruption risks, information leaks, and honey-trap concerns. The governing body has introduced tighter restrictions on hotel access, mandatory accreditation protocols, and stricter monitoring of player activities away from the field.

Officials are reportedly considering stricter disciplinary measures if similar violations continue during IPL 2026. Potential punishments could include financial penalties, official warnings, suspensions, or further anti-corruption investigations in serious cases.