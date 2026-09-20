IPL Sponsor Curse Strikes Again? Tata Joins DLF, Pepsi, Vivo And Dream11 Amid Fresh Financial Woes

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The Indian Premier League has had some of the biggest companies in the country as its title sponsors, but many of them have also faced major setbacks during or after their association with the tournament. Now, Tata Group has entered the spotlight after reporting weaker profits and dealing with a major internal dispute, once again giving rise to talk of an “IPL sponsor curse.”

Tata has been the IPL title sponsor since 2022 and has extended its deal until 2028. However, the conglomerate is currently dealing with pressure at some of its major businesses, while a leadership and governance battle at Tata Sons has added another layer of uncertainty.

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What is the IPL sponsor curse?

Since the IPL began in 2008, DLF, Pepsi, Vivo, Dream11 and Tata have held the title rights. Several of these companies later faced controversies, financial challenges, regulatory problems or unexpected changes to their IPL associations.

That does not mean the IPL caused those problems. Each company had its own circumstances. But the sequence has made the idea of a sponsor curse a popular talking point among cricket fans.

IPL title sponsor and their troubles

DLF was the IPL's first title sponsor, holding the rights from 2008 to 2012. The real estate company later stepped away from the sponsorship as it dealt with challenges in its business, including debt and weaker sales. Pepsi took over from DLF in 2013 with a five-year deal but ended it early after the IPL was hit by the spot-fixing and betting controversy.

Vivo became the title sponsor in 2016 and later secured a much bigger deal. But its association with the IPL was interrupted in 2020. The Chinese smartphone company withdrew from that year's tournament amid heightened India-China tensions. Vivo returned as the title sponsor in 2021, but Tata took over the rights from 2022.

Dream11 became the IPL title sponsor for the 2020 season after Vivo stepped away. While not the IPl title sponsor, it was BCCI's chief sponsor when India introduced legislation banning real-money online games. Dream11 subsequently exited its sponsorship of the Indian cricket team

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What is happening at Tata?

Tata Sons' consolidated net profit fell 35.7% to ₹17,923 crore in FY26, its lowest level in five years, with losses at businesses including Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics and Agratas weighing on earnings. Air India reported a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double its previous-year loss.

The financial pressure comes alongside a major governance dispute at Tata Sons. The board backed N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman for another five years and supported moving ahead with a potential public listing, while Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, has opposed both moves.