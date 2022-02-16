IPL: Shreyas Iyer named captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday appointed captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for this IPL season.

Iyer had earned the highest bid in marquee sets of IPL Mega Auction 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for a whopping INR 12.25 crores.

As expected, there was an intense bidding war for Iyer, who captained Delhi Capitals to being runners-up in the 2020 season. Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow jumped in early with Kolkata Knight Riders coming into the mix later and then Gujarat Titans as well. But it was Kolkata who won the bid.

Expressing his delight and excitement to join the Knight Riders team, Shreyas Iyer, in a video message for his fans said he is super proud and honored to be a part of the KKR family.

