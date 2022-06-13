IPL Media Rights: Sony wins TV bid, Viacom 18 claims digital rights, says sources

IPL trophy | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

After battling for more than two hours, Viacom claimed the digital rights while Sony won the TV rights on Day 2 of the IPL media rights e-auction on Monday.

According to sources, Sony won the Package A (TV rights) for Rs 57.5 cr per game, while Viacom 18—owned by Reliance Industries—claimed the Package B for Rs 50 cr per game. The total valuation is Rs 107.50 crore.

Earlier, according to a report by Cricbuzz on the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023-2027, which began on Sunday, says that the domestic TV rights (package A) have been sold for Rs 57.5 crore per match, while for the digital rights (package B), it is Rs 48 crore.

Star India were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle, with a winning bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017.

Previously, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament with a bid of Rs 8,200 crore.