IPL Media Rights: Bidding value goes past Rs 43,000cr, netizens react in shock

Indian Premier League (IPL) | Photo: Twitter

The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone up to Rs 43,050 crore and could go even higher at the end of Day-1 of the e-auctions as per sources in BCCI.

According to the latest information, Package A is currently at Rs 23,370 crore which is Rs 57 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is at Rs 19,680 crore which is Rs 48 crore per match.

The details of who bid for what package is yet to come but the value for per match TV, digital rights value surpasses Rs 105 crore-mark.

The Day One of the e-auction ended and media rights value grew two and a half times in bidding so far more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

Twitterati reacted in shock as the valuation sky-rocketed in comparison to previous figures.

One person tweeted: “Breaking: IPLMediaRights crosses Pakistan’s economy by whopping 100 times.”

Another wrote: “Whenever ppl speak about big money in movies, sports, business, I feel very skeptical as most of it is going to the pockets of a few dozen big names, with some partial inflow to the society at large. Our nation remains poor #IPLMediaRights.”

Here are a few more reactions

