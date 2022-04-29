IPL: Mayank Agarwal wins toss, Punjab Kings choose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and choose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form.

Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.

Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:01 PM IST