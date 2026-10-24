IPL: Kieron Pollard Promises To Bring Back Fearless Mumbai Indians As New Head Coach, Stresses Hard Work, Discipline And Team Spirit

Mumbai Indians head coach Kieron Pollard |

Mumbai: Newly appointed Mumbai Indians head coach Kieron Pollard has promised to restore the franchise's fearless approach and winning mentality following a disappointing run in recent IPL seasons. The former West Indies all-rounder emphasised hard work, discipline, team spirit and a renewed commitment to playing for the Mumbai Indians badge.

On being Head Coach of one of the most decorated franchises of T20 cricket around the world:

Kieron Pollard:

The feeling has sunk in, sort of just yet. But obviously, you have mentioned it in terms of what we have created, as a team, and now being at the helm, I think it's a surreal, sort of feeling. When you started, you never envisioned being on the other side of the rope at that time, but time has flown by so quickly that you know a lot of things have happened within the last 15, 16 years, and now you sit in this position, wanting, to do well for a franchise that has given you so much, and you have given so much to them and to the people.

The role and if he has had a detailed thought on what it could be:

Kieron Pollard:

I don't think much can change. I think it's more embedded in you, to want to win all the time and to invoke that sort of passion each and every single time. So, for me as an individual, nothing is going to change that much. The fire is going to be burning, just as it was on the other side of the rope, but it's just going to be from a further distance in a way.

A couple of tough seasons, so what is the first task he would like take on:

Kieron Pollard:

I think my first task is about understanding what's needed to be done. Again, and then when you get into that, bring that spirit and that energy. Talk about that. When you walk into the Wankhede Stadium, you are not seeing the yellows and the reds and stuff like that. You want to see that blue flag flying, and you want to see that passion and spirit from the fans. And that can only come firstly from us. They have to see that firstly. So that's where our work sort of starts in terms of understanding what we are playing for and who we are playing for. We recognize the fact that we have not been where we wanted to be in the last couple of years. So there's no hiding, sort of from that. But what's going to happen is that we're going to try our best now to ensure that we continue to play for that badge, put the team above self, and then ensure that when the opposition comes, it's something that they remembered from the past. Yes, it's history, but sometimes in order to go forward, you have to go back a little bit and understand. And I think that's where it's going to start.

Learning from Mahela Jayawardene over the years:

Kieron Pollard:

Those 10 years with Mahela have been fantastic from Mahela’s perspective. Obviously, our first sort of meeting would have been as a player, and as an opponent, me being a youngster in the international scene and he playing for Sri Lanka, captaining Sri Lanka. You know what stood out for me immediately from then was how precise he was from a tactical perspective in that in that sense. Having to experience him as a coach playing under him, I think was even more fantastic for me, understanding the individual and what he brings, to the game of cricket, and being able to push his players in different ways because of how detailed he was in terms of planning, and that has helped moulded a lot of us here at Mumbai, for the success that we would have involved in over a period of time. So that is fantastic. And then following that, being under him as an assistant, as well as a batting coach, the knowledge that I would have gained over that period of time, from someone like him, I have to say I'm blessed, to be able to be in that position, to be able to receive all that he had to bring from different perspective from opponent into the coaching setup.

The role of Head Coach, in the IPL:

Kieron Pollard:

I think it's more preparation. I think match day, at times, as an individual and being around a match day, is sort of an easier day, because the work has to be done before. Because when match day comes, there's no control of certain things anymore. Obviously, the captain is in control of what's taking place or certain decisions. Yes, you're going to communicate certain things, but the way that we have planned, the way that we are prepared, the tactical side behind it, and the conversation, and getting guys to play certain roles, be responsible. If you want to do something different, that's where the real work is. From that perspective, for me, it's not a match day. It would be before and leading up. It's very tense moments. It's going to be a real character that is shown from the guys, and then the broadcasters, the fans, and everybody else get to see the desired result.

Within the team, how does the Head Coach manage:

Kieron Pollard:

I think majority of it is man management. It comes down to that. It comes down to conversations, one-on-one conversations. Yes, it comes down to the team talks and the team tactics. But cricket is made up of a group of individuals, who have to play a role in order for the team to win. So, it's not always about what the team is going to do, but what you as an individual and your role and capacity is going to give, to the team. So, what over the years, what has sort of brought success as well, is the time that you sit and you spend speaking about cricket outside of the formal meetings of a team meeting. That's where you learn majority of your cricket, and I think that's where the work is really really done. Over the years, things have changed with the introduction of social medias, a lot of punditry shows, and all of these things, whereas it takes the guys away from sitting together and actually watching cricket. And again, you're seeing the landscape sort of shift. But for me personally, when you speak cricket, that's when, and you have nothing else to do, that's when you learn, and it becomes easier from a planning and tactical perspective when it comes to actually planning for the game.

Coaches who have had an influence on Kieron Pollard:

Kieron Pollard:

One coach I've taken a lot from is Robin Singh. I came in 2010, and he was a coach at that time. And the amount of work, the work ethic, part of it, was next to none. He didn't know when to stop, right! But it was something that I'll never forget because the work that he would have put in, would have given me the opportunity to go out and perform. Then you look at, you look at somebody like a Phil Simmons outside of the IPL zone, the calmness that he brings and it gives you the opportunity to express yourself as a person and as a cricketer. Use your instinctive abilities to make decisions as a leader and as a cricketer, and then we come and we speak about it after, and try to dissect certain things as to why it would have happened that way. So those are the couple of people, and then obviously I spoke about Mahela, the tactical genius of what he brought, it's next to none and that sometimes is taken for granted. Things that people would not think about, set fields and that that was, from a fantastic perspective. And again, one of my rivals, would now be my rival coach. You will walk into a wall for somebody like a Ricky Ponting, the way he motivates you, but when he's finished with you in that perspective, not even a wall can stop you at that time. Setting the MI spirit in his journey here and the one non-negotiable Mumbai Indians

legacy spirit thumb rule that the dressing room has got to follow:

Kieron Pollard:

For me, it won't just be one. It'll be a couple. Sounds a bit tougher, but I think it's more from a hardwork perspective, that's a non-negotiable. We got to work hard in order to achieve what you want. We got to be disciplined, right! We got to respect each other and what each other brings to the table. And of course, playing for that badge, players playing for the badge, that fight, that spirit, that determination, and that passion. That's what we want to see because that is the spirit that gets you over the line sometimes when you're under pressure.

So many great players at MI and their strength in the dressing room:

Kieron Pollard:

The best time you play is when your mind is at ease. So once, as a staff and as a coach and stuff like that, we can take away that pressure, from them, in whatever way we can, to ensure that you can go out and give your best. I think that's where we're going to see the truly true legendary status of some of the guys that we have in that dressing room, and they're going to continue to shine and continue to propel themselves in the world of cricket.

The Evolution of T20 cricket:

Kieron Pollard:

It has changed a lot. It's gone from 140, 160 being competitive to trying to not get 120 in the power play. So that in itself, should tell you how that landscape has changed. Yes, it has gotten more on the on the batter side, but it's all good. I think one thing in life is change, and being able to adapt to change, and for us as a team and for myself as an individual, that's the challenge. It's never going to be the same, but being able to catch up with the evolution of where T20 cricket is going, or come up with methods where you can, as I say, slow the batsmen down. That means the bowlers will have to work doubly, doubly hard in order for that to happen. But again, the game is going fast, but we still have an opportunity as individuals to bring it back to a level and control what we can at different times.

Coaching and Data:

Kieron Pollard:

I think it's going to be a fight, but no, I think data is important. When you look at it from this perspective, for the last four years, I've seen a different part of data. Whereas when I was playing, and I can safely tell you, the analyst, I spent more time with him in the last four years than I spent with him in about 13 years of playing. But getting to understand what the data brings, it helps you as an individual, helps prepare you as well. But I still believe the natural instinct of the cricketers still needs to be taken into account. So there just needs to be the balance as to how much data and the human part of cricket that is still there because we are still humans playing. It's not a robotic game. And when you put in a length, that's exactly what is there. Different variations have happened from the time the ball is delivered before it gets to the batter.

Players expressing themselves freely:

Kieron Pollard:

I think that's very very important, and that's something that has been leaving the game, and not true. Sometimes a lot of the guys wanted to show their personality and be free, but through the rules and regulations of the demerit points and all of these things, I think at times we have gotten a bit robotic in that sense. So, guys don't actually sometimes try to show their true personality, and I think that is what is missing a little bit. So for us, as a Mumbai Indians team, I think it's very important that we show personalities because each and every individual in our dressing room has something that people would not have seen that has gotten them to where they have got at the stage, and that is where you need bring it out.

Walking out as the Head Coach at the Wankhede:

Kieron Pollard:

Maybe, maybe not. I've gone to the grind from player to even on the coaching setup and everything that's happened. I think, for me personally, what brings joy to my heart is seeing the flags waving. So, be it in what capacity, once I'm seeing those flags waving, I know we're on top. I know we're doing great things, and that is going to bring quite a joy to my heart.

Helping players overcome the fear of failure:

Kieron Pollard:

Different people will do it different ways. So, from a coaching perspective, you'll have to understand the individual firstly, so then we will be able to tackle how they can overcome the fear of failure or how they can go and tackle situations without thinking about negative first and positive, so that's the first part of it. No matter who you are as an individual, you think negatively first. That's just part of the human nature. So it's about getting that part out of it and I’m looking at the best case scenario. So for me, again, I can speak for myself and things that have you know I have sort of passed on is that what's the worst that can happen? You think about what’s the worst that could happen first, and if the worst that can happen, is not going to have a big impact because of what is already happening. There's only one way forward from there, which is positive. So, again, take that step. Be brave. You rather do something in a positive rather than have regrets afterwards, and then you speak about it, you know afterwards. So it's one where you're going to fail. You are going to make mistakes, no matter how perfect you try to be as an individual. It's going to happen, but how do you minimize the mistake, is what is important. And for me personally, I rather see guys take the positive step forward, not the easiest step, because then sometimes in situations they say, "Well, I took the positive option”, but then sometimes that's the easy option. Think about it, take that step and let's have a discussion about it.

The Dressing room and the One Family:

Kieron Pollard:

Obviously, a happy dressing room is one that is winning, and then everything else gets swept under the carpet when you’re winning. But you know, you speak about Mumbai Indians and you speak about One Family. I think that's something that was inculcated firstly, you know, from the ownership group, Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash, Boss (Mr. Mukesh Ambani), everybody, and in a family, you want people to be happy, for you as an individual. So I think celebrating small successes at different times brings that joy within, and keeping a level head in winning and in losing, because the emotions of the game and emotions tend to get the better of you, and then you tend to forget, you know, certain things. So, for me, a happy dressing room, a great environment is just keeping calm in all moments. Yes, emotions are going to go over at times. It's a one-off. Okay, no problem. But understanding at the end is still just a game of cricket.

Most challenging and what's going to be the most fun part about being the head coach:

Kieron Pollard:

Most fun part is that you are able to set the tone in any environment for the team. So that's going to be fun. Being a Caribbean sort of guy, I think that is something, that fun and entertainment and relaxation is something that I'm big on, because then you're able to perform when you are in that sort of zone. Obviously, the challenging part is going to be if results are not going your way. Nothing is going to sort of faze me. I go back to what I just said to you. It's still a game of cricket.

First message as Head Coach to all the Mumbai Indians fans:

Kieron Pollard:

We understand, you know, as a team that we have not been as great as you want us to be, and that's something. The first step to getting better is acknowledging, and we acknowledge that you are still the most loyal fans to us, the Paltan crew, and hopefully, we can continue to show that passion that you have seen over the years, and we can relive some of those memories with some of the new generation cricketers. So we look forward to playing for the badge. We look forward to having that fire in our belly, and hopefully see a fearless Mumbai Indians once again.