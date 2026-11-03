IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set To Join Punjab Kings In Blockbuster Trade? Arshdeep Singh And Vishnu Vinod Emerge As Potential Trade Options

X

In a massive development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are understood to be closing in on a blockbuster deal to acquire Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise has reportedly made significant progress in negotiations with Mumbai Indians, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod likely to move in the opposite direction.

According to a report by Sportstar, the senior management of both franchises have all but agreed on the proposed exchange, with the necessary documentation expected to be processed by IPL officials. An official announcement could follow later this week, ahead of the November 17 retention deadline. However, the trade is yet to be formally confirmed by either franchise or the IPL governing body.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik Pandya Set To Join Punjab Kings In Blockbuster Trade?

Punjab Kings' interest in bringing Hardik on board is understood to have stemmed from their desire to add a proven match-winning all-rounder to their squad. The franchise is reportedly willing to part ways with Arshdeep, one of India's leading left-arm fast bowlers, to secure the services of the Mumbai Indians captain.

The initial approach is understood to have come from a senior Mumbai Indians official, following which Punjab agreed to explore the possibility of acquiring Hardik. Discussions subsequently centred on Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod as the players who could be offered in exchange. The proposed deal would see Mumbai add an Indian fast-bowling option and a wicketkeeper-batter to their squad.

With the retention deadline approaching, the reported negotiations have added another major twist to the IPL 2027 transfer window. If completed, the proposed exchange involving Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod could become one of the biggest player trades ahead of the upcoming season.