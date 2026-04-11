IPL 2026: Young RCB Fan Seen Crying Uncontrollably As Nearby Spectators Mock Him After Rajasthan Royals' 6-Wicket Win; Video

viktor_efx_45/Instagram

A video from the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a young fan wearing an RCB jersey crying uncontrollably after his team’s six-wicket defeat. The emotional moment, captured in the stands, quickly spread across social media and drew widespread attention.

In the clip, the child appears visibly upset following RCB’s loss, reflecting the intense passion and emotional investment that cricket often inspires among young fans. While many online users sympathised with the kid and shared supportive messages, the video also sparked controversy.

Some social media users pointed out that a section of fans nearby were seen mocking the child behind his back, adding a troubling angle to what should have been an innocent display of emotion. The incident has since triggered discussions about fan behaviour and the need for greater sensitivity in stadiums, especially towards children.

While fan rivalry is a big part of the IPL atmosphere, many online have urged that it should not cross the line into disrespect or bullying. Several users condemned the alleged mocking, calling it inappropriate and unnecessary, particularly given the age and emotional state of the child.

The viral clip has reignited conversations about sportsmanship among spectators, with many emphasizing that cricket should remain a space of joy and encouragement for fans of all ages.