IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's Powerful Pull Shot Flies Into Crowd During RCB's Intense Training Session | Video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli once again grabbed attention during IPL 2026 after one of his powerful training shots sailed beyond the practice nets during an intense RCB training session.

The incident took place while Kohli was sharpening his pull shots ahead of Bengaluru’s upcoming fixture. In videos now going viral on social media, the former India captain could be seen timing the ball beautifully, repeatedly smashing deliveries with authority during batting practice.

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Amid the session, one of Kohli’s aggressive pull shots travelled far beyond the training nets and flew toward the crowd area, instantly drawing reactions from players, support staff, and fans watching from nearby stands. The moment quickly became a talking point online, with supporters amazed by the sheer power behind the shot.

Kohli has looked in strong touch throughout the season and remains central to RCB’s hopes in the ongoing campaign. His energetic presence during practice sessions has also become a regular attraction for supporters attending team training.

The viral clip once again highlighted Kohli’s aggressive batting approach and unmatched intensity, even during practice, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their push for IPL 2026 success.