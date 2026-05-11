IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Jumps Over Krunal Pandya During Wild Celebration After RCB Beat MI In Raipur | Video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off one of the most dramatic wins of IPL 2026 as they edged past Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-over thriller in Raipur on Sunday. While the nail-biting finish kept fans on the edge of their seats, it was Virat Kohli’s wild celebration after the winning moment that stole the spotlight on social media.

Chasing a challenging target against Mumbai Indians, RCB found themselves under immense pressure despite a strong start. The match swung back and forth repeatedly as MI bowlers kept striking at crucial intervals. However, RCB held their nerve in the tense final overs to complete a memorable two-wicket victory and strengthen their playoff hopes.

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As the winning runs were scored, Virat Kohli exploded with emotion inside the RCB dugout. The former RCB captain, known for his fiery passion and animated celebrations, could not contain his excitement after the thrilling finish. In a moment that quickly went viral online, Kohli was seen leaping over teammate Krunal Pandya while celebrating wildly with the rest of the squad.

The video instantly spread across social media platforms, with fans praising Kohli’s unmatched energy and love for the franchise. Many supporters called it one of the most iconic celebration moments of the IPL 2026 season, especially considering the pressure surrounding the game and its impact on the points table.

Krunal Pandya, who played a key role for RCB during the tense chase, appeared equally thrilled as the dugout erupted into celebrations. Kohli’s spontaneous jump over Krunal perfectly captured the emotion and intensity of the dramatic encounter.