IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Hilariously Reacts To Being Called 'Overseas Player' For RCB After Moving To London; Video

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A light-hearted moment involving Virat Kohli has gone viral during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star addressed a quirky rumour surrounding his alleged “England move” and its impact on the team’s overseas player count.

The chatter began when fans and observers jokingly questioned whether Royal Challengers Bengaluru were effectively fielding “five overseas players” this season, with Kohli’s extended time in England becoming the basis of the humorous claim. The suggestion, though clearly made in jest, quickly gained traction on social media and even found its way into fan discussions.

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When asked about the remark, Kohli couldn’t hold back his laughter. The former RCB captain treated the question with amusement, brushing aside the speculation with a witty and relaxed response. "I don't know why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas players," said Kohli.

The entire episode highlights how even the smallest narratives can snowball into viral talking points during the IPL season, especially when they involve a high-profile figure like Kohli. Known for his intensity on the field, Kohli’s off-field personality once again came to the fore, showing a lighter, more playful side.