IPL 2026: Frail-Looking Vinod Kambli Makes Surprise Appearance During MI vs SRH Match In Mumbai; Spectators & Fans Left Emotional Watching Him Escorted

Voompla/X

A touching moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium during the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, as former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli made a rare public appearance amid ongoing health concerns.

A frail-looking Kambli’s presence at the iconic venue quickly drew attention, with fans and media capturing the emotional sight of the former left-hander returning to a ground where he once showcased his talent. Despite visible struggles in mobility, he was seen acknowledging supporters who greeted him warmly, turning the spotlight away from the match itself for a brief moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports suggest that Kambli needed assistance while walking, reflecting his ongoing health challenges. However, his decision to attend the high-profile MI vs SRH fixture was seen as a heartfelt gesture, especially given his long association with Mumbai cricket and the Wankhede Stadium.

The appearance also helped ease some public concern around his health, as fans shared supportive messages online and in the stands. Many described it as an emotional reminder of his contribution to Indian cricket during his playing days.

While the match continued with intensity on the field, Kambli’s presence added a human and sentimental layer to the evening, highlighting the deep emotional bond between cricketers and the venues where their careers are built.