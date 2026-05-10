IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Roams Around Ground Alone After RR's Humiliating Defeat Against GT | Video

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Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked visibly heartbroken after his side suffered a crushing 77-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash on Saturday. Despite scoring 36 runs, the young batter appeared deeply disappointed with both his own performance and the team’s heavy loss.

As the match ended, Vaibhav reportedly stayed away from his teammates and coaching staff, silently roaming around the ground on his own. The youngster did not engage in conversations with anyone and seemed completely lost in thought after the disappointing night for the Rajasthan Royals.

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Fans at the stadium noticed the emotional moment as the teenager slowly walked back toward the dressing room alone, without speaking to anyone. His dejected body language reflected the pain of the defeat and perhaps the pressure of wanting to contribute more for his side in a crucial game.

Vaibhav’s knock of 36 showed glimpses of promise, but it was nowhere near enough as Gujarat Titans dominated the contest from start to finish. RR’s batting lineup failed to keep up with the required momentum, eventually collapsing under pressure as Gujarat sealed a comfortable 77-run victory.

The emotional scenes involving Vaibhav have now gone viral on social media, with many fans sympathizing with the youngster and praising his passion for the game. Several supporters also pointed out that such moments are part of a cricketer’s journey and could help him grow mentally stronger in the future.