IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Orange Cap Race After Stunning 78 Against RCB

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has streamed past competition with a stunning innings against RCB at Guwahati on Friday. The 15-year-old struck a brutal 78 off just 26 balls, smashing the likes of Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sooryavanshi's efforts saw him zoom past teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list.

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