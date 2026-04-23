IPL 2026 Update: Delhi Capitals Sign Pakistan-Origin Rehan Ahmed As Replacement For Ben Duckett | X

Mumbai, April 23: Delhi Capitals have added young all-rounder Rehan Ahmed to their squad for the rest of Indian Premier League 2026. He replaces Ben Duckett, who pulled out before the season. Rehan Ahmed is a Pakistan-origin cricketer but plays for England.

Pakistan-Origin Player Joins DC

Rehan Ahmed's family roots are from Pakistan and he grew up in England before making his name in world cricket at a young age. This will be Rehan's first time playing in the IPL. He has joined the team for Rs 75 lakh.

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Ben Duckett had decided not to take part in the IPL this season. He wanted to focus on his England career after a tough Ashes series. Because of this, Delhi Capitals needed a replacement player.

Delhi Capitals Complete Statement

The Delhi Capitals are thrilled to announce the signing of young England sensation Rehan Ahmed for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 21-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder joins the DC family as a replacement for opening batter Ben Duckett.

Rehan will feature in the IPL for the first time.

Rehan Ahmed’s arrival adds a lethal new dimension to the Capitals' bowling arsenal. Known for his deceptive googlies and fearless lower-order hitting, Rehan joins Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam as wrist-spinning options.

He made waves earlier this year during the 2026 T20 World Cup for breaking crucial partnerships. Rehan has represented England in 13 T20Is, picking up 15 wickets. He also has experience in playing other global tournaments like the BBL and The Hundred. He will join DC for INR 75 Lakh.