 IPL 2026: Sunil Chhetri To Play For Mumbai Indians? Star Indian Footballer Sparks Buzz With Stunning Catch & '12th Man' Remark; Video
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HomeSportsIPL 2026: Sunil Chhetri To Play For Mumbai Indians? Star Indian Footballer Sparks Buzz With Stunning Catch & '12th Man' Remark; Video

IPL 2026: Sunil Chhetri To Play For Mumbai Indians? Star Indian Footballer Sparks Buzz With Stunning Catch & '12th Man' Remark; Video

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri created a memorable crossover moment at Mumbai Indians’ practice at Wankhede Stadium. While interacting with coach Mahela Jayawardene, he instinctively took a clean catch during nets. Adding humor, Chhetri joked, “One day, 12th man,” delighting players and fans with his wit and showcasing a fun blend of football and cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians/X

In a delightful crossover moment ahead of the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri stole the spotlight during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chhetri, who was interacting with MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, found himself in an unexpected cricketing moment. As a ball came flying in during the nets, the seasoned footballer instinctively reacted, grabbing a clean catch with ease, much to the amusement of those present.

What followed made the moment even more memorable. With a smile, Chhetri quipped, “One day, 12th man,” showcasing his trademark humility and wit. The remark instantly resonated with fans and players alike, blending humor with a subtle nod to cricketing culture.

The light-hearted exchange added a refreshing touch to the otherwise intense build-up to the IPL encounter. Known for his discipline and longevity in football, Chhetri’s effortless catch highlighted his natural athleticism, proving that elite sporting instincts often transcend disciplines.

As Mumbai Indians gear up for their crucial fixture, this candid moment served as a reminder of the camaraderie and joy that sport brings, whether on the football pitch or the cricket field.

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