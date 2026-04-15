IPL 2026: Sunil Chhetri Shares Special Moment With Hardik Pandya As He Visits MI Training Session At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

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Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri made a memorable appearance at the Mumbai Indians training session at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, creating a unique crossover moment between football and cricket.

Chhetri, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest footballers, spent time interacting with players and support staff during the session. His presence brought an added buzz to the camp, with players eager to meet and engage with the football star, whose achievements have inspired millions across the country.

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The highlight of the visit came when Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya presented Chhetri with an official team jersey. The gesture symbolized mutual respect between two of India’s most celebrated sporting figures and showcased the camaraderie that transcends sporting boundaries.

Players were seen sharing light-hearted moments with Chhetri, exchanging experiences from their respective sports. The interaction reflected a shared passion for excellence and discipline, values that define success at the highest level.

Chhetri’s visit also underlined the growing unity among athletes from different sports in India, as they continue to support and celebrate each other’s journeys. For fans, it was a refreshing sight to see two sporting worlds come together at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.