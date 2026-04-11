IPL 2026: SRH Star Abhishek Sharma Hits 50 Off Just 18 Balls, Leaves PBKS Bowlers Helpless Inside Powerplay; Video

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Abhishek Sharma delivered a breathtaking display of power-hitting as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter smashed a blistering half-century off just 18 balls against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 encounter.

Walking in with intent, Abhishek wasted no time in asserting dominance over the PBKS bowling attack. He unleashed a flurry of boundaries right from the outset, combining elegant strokeplay with fearless aggression. His innings was marked by clean hitting and impeccable timing, as he dismantled both pace and spin with equal ease.

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Reaching his fifty in just 18 deliveries, Abhishek registered one of the fastest half-centuries of the season, putting SRH firmly in control of the contest. His knock provided the perfect platform for a commanding total, while also shifting momentum decisively in his team’s favour.

PBKS bowlers struggled to find answers as Abhishek consistently found gaps and cleared the ropes, leaving the opposition searching for breakthroughs. His aggressive approach during the powerplay proved particularly damaging, setting the tone for the rest of the innings.