IPL 2026: SRH Owner Kavya Maran Silences CSK Fans With 'Shush' Gesture After Dramatic 10-Run Victory In Hyderabad; Video

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A fiery moment in IPL 2026 grabbed attention off the field as Kavya Maran was seen making a bold “shush” gesture toward opposition supporters following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred after Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 10-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in a high-intensity clash. As the final moments unfolded and SRH sealed the win, cameras panned to the stands where Kavya Maran was visibly animated, celebrating passionately.

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In a now-viral clip, Maran was seen placing her finger on her lips in a “shush” gesture, seemingly directed at CSK fans present in the stadium. The reaction appeared to come amid loud cheers and chants from the crowd, adding a dramatic edge to an already electrifying contest.

The gesture quickly sparked mixed reactions online. While many SRH fans praised her passion and competitive spirit, others felt it added fuel to the already intense rivalry between the two franchises. Social media platforms were flooded with clips, memes, and debates over the moment.

Regardless of the differing opinions, the incident once again highlighted the emotional investment and energy that team owners bring to the IPL. With SRH clinching a crucial win, Kavya Maran’s animated celebration became one of the standout off-field moments of the match, further amplifying the buzz around the league.