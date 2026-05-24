IPL 2026: Spectator Allegedly Throws Paper Carrying His Phone Number Towards Cheerleader During LSG vs PBKS Match; Security Officials Intervene | Video

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A disturbing incident during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has gone viral on social media after some spectators were allegedly seen misbehaving with cheerleaders inside the stadium.

According to viral videos and claims circulating online, a few fans seated near the boundary area reportedly troubled the cheerleaders during the match. One clip that quickly gained attention online allegedly mentions that a spectator wrote his phone number on a piece of paper and threw it toward a cheerleader during the game. The incident sparked outrage among fans on social media, with many criticising the behaviour and calling for stricter action against unruly spectators.

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As the situation escalated, security personnel and police officials inside the stadium were seen intervening. Videos shared online showed police approaching the stands and taking action against some individuals involved in the disturbance. Several fans praised the quick response from the authorities, stating that such behaviour should not be tolerated at sporting events.

The incident once again raised concerns over the safety and treatment of cheerleaders and event staff during major cricket matches in India. Many users online pointed out that stadiums should remain safe and respectful environments for everyone working at the venue, including performers and support staff.

While no official statement has yet been released regarding the identities of the spectators involved or any formal punishment, the viral clips have triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms. The match itself attracted massive attention due to the high-profile IPL clash, but the unfortunate off-field incident ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.