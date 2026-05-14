IPL 2026: Social Media Influencer Turns Mumbai Local Train Into Live Match Screening For RCB Match | Video

Aryan Kataria/Instagram

During the ongoing IPL 2026 season buzz, a social media influencer grabbed attention after conducting a live screening of a Royal Challengers Bengaluru match inside a Mumbai local train, turning an ordinary commute into a viral spectacle.

The influencer set up a television inside a crowded coach of the Mumbai suburban railway network and streamed the live match as passengers watched along with curiosity and excitement. The unusual setup drew immediate attention from commuters, many of whom paused their conversations and phone scrolling to catch glimpses of the game while traveling through the city’s packed rail system.

What began as a personal attempt to follow the high-stakes IPL clash soon transformed into an impromptu group viewing experience. Videos shared online showed passengers reacting to key moments of the match, cheering quietly during boundaries and reacting in real time to wickets, despite the confined and moving environment of the train.

The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, with users praising the creativity and humor of the act, while others pointed out concerns about space usage and practicality in public transport. Regardless of the debate, the moment highlighted how deeply cricket, and especially the IPL, continues to integrate into everyday life in India, transcending traditional viewing spaces like homes and stadiums.

As IPL 2026 continues to generate massive engagement across the country, such spontaneous fan-driven moments underscore the league’s cultural reach, where even a routine train journey can temporarily transform into a live cricket viewing zone.