IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Fined ₹24 Lakh As Punjab Kings Face Team-Wide Reprimand Over Slow Over-Rate

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Shreyas Iyer and the Punjab Kings have landed in trouble once again during the ongoing Indian Premier League, with disciplinary action taken following their clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

In what has become a recurring issue early in the season, Iyer was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate for the second time, prompting the authorities to take stricter action. While the Punjab Kings skipper had already been fined earlier in the tournament for a similar offence, the repeat breach has now resulted in a reprimand not just for him, but for the entire playing XI.

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As per IPL’s Code of Conduct, a first offence typically results in a fine imposed solely on the captain. However, repeated violations escalate the punishment, bringing the rest of the team under scrutiny as well. In this case, all players in the Punjab Kings lineup were reprimanded, underlining the league’s strict stance on maintaining match timelines.

The incident occurred during Punjab Kings’ high-scoring encounter against Chennai Super Kings, where Iyer’s side otherwise delivered a strong performance on the field. Despite chasing down a massive target and continuing their impressive run in the tournament, the over-rate issue once again overshadowed the result.

Shreyas Iyer faces second disciplinary action in IPL 2026

This isn’t the first time Iyer has faced such disciplinary action in his IPL career. The league mandates that teams complete their overs within a stipulated time, and repeated delays are treated seriously to ensure smooth conduct of matches and broadcast schedules.

For Punjab Kings, the focus now shifts to correcting this aspect of their gameplay. While their on-field performances have been encouraging, repeated breaches could lead to heavier fines or even stricter penalties if the pattern continues.

As the IPL 2026 season progresses, Iyer and his team will need to strike a balance between maintaining their competitive edge and adhering to the league’s regulations, something that could prove crucial in their campaign moving forward.