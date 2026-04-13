IPL 2026 Schedule Change: CSK Vs GT, April 26 Clash Shifted To Chennai From Ahmedabad; Here's Why | X

Chennai, April 13: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 management has made an important change in the schedule of matches between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The fans should take note of the new details as the venues and match timings for their upcoming games have now been revised.

Match Shifted to Chennai

As per reports from Cricbuzz, the match which was earlier scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on April 26 will now be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3.30 PM. This means CSK will now play this match at their home ground instead of travelling to Ahmedabad.

Another Match Moved To Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans should not get disappointed as the match between the two teams which was scheduled to take place in Chennai on May 21 will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7.30 PM in the evening, giving Gujarat Titans a home advantage for this game.

Why Was the Venue Changed?

There are reports that the decision of changing the schedule has been taken as Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26.