IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka's Ecstatic Reaction Goes Viral As LSG Beat RCB In Lucknow | Video

IPL/X

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a thrilling 9-run victory (DLS method) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-affected clash in Lucknow, but it was LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka who stole the spotlight after the match with his emotional celebration that quickly went viral on social media.

As soon as the final result was confirmed, cameras captured Goenka erupting in joy inside the stands. The LSG owner was seen clapping passionately, pumping his fists, and celebrating after a tense finish at the Ekana Stadium. His animated reaction instantly spread across social media platforms, with fans calling it one of the most passionate owner celebrations of the IPL season.

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The victory was especially significant for LSG as they managed to outplay a strong RCB side despite interruptions caused by rain. The match swung back and forth before the DLS method eventually handed Lucknow a memorable win in front of their home crowd.

LSG’s bowlers played a crucial role in defending the revised target, keeping pressure on the RCB batting lineup during the shortened chase. The disciplined bowling effort and sharp fielding helped Lucknow maintain control during crucial overs.

Following the victory, fans online widely shared clips of Goenka’s celebration, turning his reaction into a trending topic across cricket discussions. Many supporters praised the owner’s visible passion and emotional investment in the franchise.