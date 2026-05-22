IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined ₹24 Lakh As Chennai Super Kings Face Team-Wide Reprimand Over Slow Over-Rate

Ruturaj Gaikwad | X

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans sealed a top-two finish in the IPL playoffs with a commanding 89-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in their final league match here on Thursday.

The defeat also ended the five-time champions' slim hopes of qualifying for the last four.

"As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs," said an IPL media advisory issued on Friday.

The remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)