IPL 2026: RCB Stadium DJ Plays Viral 'FAAAHHH' Sound After LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Suffers From Nasty Blow On Left Elbow; Video

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During the much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the spotlight briefly shifted away from the contest itself after a concerning moment involving LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who was batting in a tense phase of the innings, appeared to be in visible discomfort after taking a sharp blow on his left elbow from a rising delivery by Josh Hazlewood. The ball, angling in awkwardly and climbing late, struck Pant as he attempted to fend it off, immediately forcing a pause in play as the physio rushed out for assessment.

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The incident briefly silenced the stadium as Pant shook his left arm and tried to regain composure. Despite the pain, he showed intent to continue, but his range of movement appeared restricted, raising concerns about the severity of the impact.

What followed during the break in play, however, quickly became a talking point of its own. The stadium DJ at the RCB home venue played a looping viral “FAAAHHH” sound effect that has gained popularity on social media platforms.

The timing of the audio cue drew mixed reactions from fans, some finding it humorous and in line with modern stadium entertainment trends, while others felt it was poorly timed given Pant’s visible discomfort.