IPL 2026: RCB Sensation Ananya Birla's Viral 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' Cover Leaves Netizens Spellbound| VIDEO

Ananya Birla/YudhisthirYc/Instagram/X

Ananya Birla has taken social media by storm after a video of her singing the 90s hit “Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana” surfaced online, with fans lauding her unexpectedly soulful performance.

The clip, reportedly filmed inside a car in Mumbai, shows Ananya effortlessly rendering the iconic track while enjoying a relaxed moment on the move. Her expressive and smooth vocals quickly caught the attention of viewers, turning the video into a viral sensation across platforms.

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The song she chose, 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' from the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, is a beloved 90s classic originally popularised by R. Madhavan’s portrayal on screen. Her rendition brought a wave of nostalgia, further adding to the video’s appeal among fans.

Beyond her business ventures, Ananya has long pursued music, having released original tracks in the past. This viral moment has reinforced her dual identity as both an entrepreneur and a trained singer, showcasing her versatility to a wider audience.