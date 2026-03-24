 IPL 2026: RCB & KSCA Set To Unveil Memorial Plaque & 11 Reserved Seats For Bengaluru Stampede Victims
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IPL 2026: RCB & KSCA Set To Unveil Memorial Plaque & 11 Reserved Seats For Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Karnataka State Cricket Association will unveil a tribute to the 11 fans who died in the Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s IPL celebration. The memorial features a commemorative plaque, 11 permanently reserved seats, and pre-match tributes including a minute’s silence, honoring the victims and raising awareness about crowd safety in future events.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association will unveil a heartfelt tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a crowd stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL title celebrations on June 4, 2025.

The memorial includes the installation of a commemorative plaque near the inner stadium entrance and the permanent reservation of 11 seats in a premier stand, left unsold at every match to symbolize those who died.

As the IPL season resumes at the iconic venue, pre-match tributes will be conducted, including a minute’s silence and the display of the victims’ names. Visiting teams are expected to join in the remembrance, underscoring the collective respect for the lives lost.

The June 2025 stampede shocked fans nationwide when thousands gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL triumph. Eleven supporters, including a 14‑year‑old, were killed and dozens injured in the chaos, prompting calls for improved crowd management and lasting memorials.

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