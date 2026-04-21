IPL 2026: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga In Ujjain Amid Break

After Virat Kohli, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has used the break between games in IPL 2026 to recharge his spiritual batteries. Patidar on Tuesday posted a picture of him outside the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The RCB captain sported a t-shirt with Lord Shiva on its back.

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The temple has been a hotspot for Indian cricketers. Several Indian cricketers visited the temple during the India vs New Zealand series, including Virat Kohli, while being in Indore. Patidar also hails from Indore and chose to use the break to connect to his spiritual side.

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds a unique place among the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Located in the ancient city of Ujjain on the banks of the Kshipra river, the temple is especially significant because its lingam is believed to be a “swayambhu” (self-manifested).

The temple is also famous for its pre-dawn Bhasma Aarti, where sacred ash is offered in a ritual steeped in centuries-old tradition, drawing thousands of devotees daily.

Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli also took a short detour from his IPL 2026 commitments to visit spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on Monday. Kohli sported a tulsi mala and attend the Akshaya Tritiya program alongside wife Anushka Sharma.