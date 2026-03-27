IPL 2026: Ranji Star Auqib Nabi Eyes India Debut As He Joins Delhi Capitals For ₹8.4 Crore

Auqib Nabi eyes India debut while preparing for IPL 2026 after standout Ranji Trophy performance | X

Mumbai, March 27: The flavour of the recently concluded Indian domestic season and Delhi Capitals' Rs 8.4 crore buy at the IPL 2026 auction, Auqib Nabi, stated that his ultimate goal is to play for India, although at present he is fully focused on the Indian Premier League beginning today.

Nabi was speaking to the media in a virtual interaction organised ahead of the league.

"Obviously, playing for India and winning matches for India is my ultimate goal. It will be a dream come true if I play for India, so that is my main focus. (But) right now, I am focusing on IPL. Let's see what happens in the future," he added.

Strong Ranji season builds confidence

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer, who had a dream Ranji season where he scalped 60 wickets in 17 innings, has made it clear that he is entering the IPL with a simple approach: trust his strengths, focus on process and contribute meaningfully to his team’s success.

Speaking ahead of his debut IPL season, Nabi said he is not driven by the idea of claiming a “dream wicket”, despite the presence of several world-class batsmen in the tournament.

“I don’t have a dream wicket,” he said, adding that his focus remains on performing consistently rather than targeting individual players.

The young pacer, who was the player of the tournament in Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy winning campaign, emphasised that his primary goal is to be a high wicket-taker across formats.

“Whatever tournament I play, whether domestic or local, my aim is to be among the top wicket-takers for my team and in the tournament,” he said.

Confident about Delhi Capitals’ chances

Nabi also expressed confidence in Delhi Capitals’ chances this season. “We hope that this time our contribution will be enough to win the trophy,” he said, adding that he plans to stick to his natural game.

“I will back my strengths and not try to go out of the box.”

Despite securing a significant deal at the IPL auction, Nabi said life has not changed drastically for him. He credited his busy cricketing schedule for keeping him grounded.

“I did not stay at home much after the auction. The next day I joined the Vijay Hazare camp, then played the tournament, and shortly after that, the Ranji Trophy resumed,” he said.

Handling expectations and improving mindset

While expectations have increased, Nabi said he does not feel overwhelmed. “There is an expectation that I have to do well at this level, but I am not feeling excessive pressure. Expectations are natural when you perform well, but I am focusing on my game,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent success, Nabi highlighted the role of coaching and mindset in his development. He said structured coaching support over the past few years has helped him identify and correct small technical flaws.

“Earlier, we did not have specialised coaching support, but now with proper guidance, small corrections have made a big difference,” he said.

He also credited his improved mindset for his performances. “In the last two to three years, I have focused more on my process rather than results. I believe that staying positive and sticking to the process has helped me succeed,” he said.

Adapting to T20 format and learning from seniors

On whether he has interacted with national selectors or senior Indian players following his domestic performances, Nabi said he has not had such conversations yet.

“After the Ranji final, I went home for a week and then joined the team here. I have not spoken to selectors,” he said.

Addressing fans back home in Kashmir, Nabi acknowledged their support and urged them to continue backing him. “We need your support and prayers. Keep supporting us as you always have,” he said.

When asked about the challenges of T20 bowling, Nabi admitted that he is still adapting to the format after focusing primarily on red-ball cricket in recent months.

“I have been playing red-ball cricket for the past two-and-a-half months. I need to improve my white-ball skills, especially death bowling and with the new ball,” he said.

On Delhi Capitals being labelled underdogs, Nabi disagreed, expressing confidence in the team’s balance and preparation. “I would not call us underdogs. We have a well-balanced side in all departments. I believe we are title contenders this season,” he said.

Nabi also spoke about learning from experienced players in the IPL. Rather than naming a specific individual he is keen to meet, he said he wants to absorb knowledge from everyone.

“We are playing at a high level, and I want to learn from everyone. The more I learn, the better it will be for my game,” he said.

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Looking back at his inspirations, Nabi said he grew up watching leading fast bowlers and trying to emulate their actions. Even now, he continues to study bowlers across conditions to improve his understanding of the game.

Finally, addressing the pressure of expectations as a rising domestic star entering the IPL, Nabi reiterated his commitment to keeping things simple.

“I am not thinking about outside noise. I will stick to my basics, focus on my strengths, and approach IPL the same way I approach domestic cricket,” he said.

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