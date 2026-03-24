IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Reportedly Sold For Over ₹15,000 Crore To US-Based Businessman Kal Somani

In a major development in the world of franchise cricket, IPL team Rajasthan Royals has reportedly been sold for over ₹15,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive deals in Indian Premier League history.
According to recent reports, a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has emerged as the new owner, valuing the franchise at approximately $1.6 billion (over ₹15,000 crore). This marks a significant milestone not only for the Royals but also for the overall valuation of IPL teams, underlining the league’s growing global appeal.
The Rajasthan Royals, champions of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, have long been regarded as one of the league’s most innovative teams. Over the years, the franchise has built a reputation for nurturing young talent and adopting data-driven strategies, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
This potential sale highlights how IPL franchises are evolving into global sports assets, attracting international investors and billion-dollar valuations. With new ownership possibly bringing fresh ideas and resources, fans will be keen to see how this impacts Rajasthan Royals’ performance and strategy in upcoming IPL seasons.