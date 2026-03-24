IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Reportedly Sold For Over ₹15,000 Crore To US-Based Businessman Kal Somani

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In a major development in the world of franchise cricket, IPL team Rajasthan Royals has reportedly been sold for over ₹15,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive deals in Indian Premier League history.

According to recent reports, a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has emerged as the new owner, valuing the franchise at approximately $1.6 billion (over ₹15,000 crore). This marks a significant milestone not only for the Royals but also for the overall valuation of IPL teams, underlining the league’s growing global appeal.

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The Rajasthan Royals, champions of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, have long been regarded as one of the league’s most innovative teams. Over the years, the franchise has built a reputation for nurturing young talent and adopting data-driven strategies, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

This potential sale highlights how IPL franchises are evolving into global sports assets, attracting international investors and billion-dollar valuations. With new ownership possibly bringing fresh ideas and resources, fans will be keen to see how this impacts Rajasthan Royals’ performance and strategy in upcoming IPL seasons.