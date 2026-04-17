IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder Cleared By ACSU After Dugout Phone Controversy During RR vs RCB Match

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The controversy surrounding Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has taken a significant turn, with reports confirming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has cleared him following an investigation into the viral dugout incident.

Bhinder had come under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him allegedly using a mobile phone during an IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The act was seen as a potential breach of the league’s strict Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, which prohibit the use of communication devices in restricted zones during matches.

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Following the incident, the ACSU issued a show-cause notice and conducted a detailed probe into the matter. After reviewing his explanation, the board decided against any severe punishment. Instead, Bhinder has been officially warned and fined, with the decision communicated to the franchise.

The episode had sparked widespread discussion among fans, especially after the clip went viral on social media, raising concerns over adherence to anti-corruption rules in the IPL.

No word on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's involvement

Interestingly, there has been no official clarity regarding young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was seen near Bhinder during the incident, leaving questions around his involvement unanswered for now.

While the punishment may be seen as lenient, the development underlines the BCCI’s continued vigilance in maintaining the integrity of the league, even as it avoids escalating the issue further.

The incident serves as a reminder of the strict protocols governing IPL matches, where even minor lapses can attract significant scrutiny.