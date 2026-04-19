IPL 2026: Quinton De Kock's Towering Six Leads To Ball Boy Knocking Over TV Set During MI's Practice In Mumbai; Video

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A light-hearted yet chaotic moment unfolded during a Mumbai Indians practice session when star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock launched a towering six that led to an unexpected mishap involving a ball boy and a TV set.

The incident occurred as de Kock was going through his hitting drills, showcasing his trademark power and timing. One of his shots soared high and long, heading beyond the practice area. Positioned nearby, a ball boy attempted to grab the ball mid-air in an effort to stop it, drawing attention from players and staff around.

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However, in the process of trying to complete the catch, the youngster lost his balance and accidentally crashed into a table placed behind him. The impact caused a TV set resting on the table to topple over, creating a brief moment of panic. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the situation quickly turned into a humorous episode rather than a serious concern.

Players, including de Kock, were seen reacting with a mix of surprise and amusement as the moment unfolded. The ball boy, though slightly embarrassed, appeared unharmed, and the practice session resumed shortly after. Incidents like these often add a touch of levity to intense training environments, reminding everyone that even in high-performance settings, unexpected and funny moments can steal the spotlight.